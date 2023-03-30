DMK convenes Opposition meet in Chennai on Monday

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called a meeting of opposition parties in Chennai on Monday to discuss issues relating to social justice in the country.

Leaders of around 20 parties, including the Congress, are slated to attend the meeting either in person or virtually, opposition leaders said.

The meeting will discuss the topic: ''Taking social justice in India forward - Social Justice, the Way Forward''.

Among the speakers who have confirmed their participation include Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah, BRS leader K Keshav Rao, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja, AAP leader Sanjay Singh and TMC's Derek O'Brien.

The BJD's Sasmit Patra and YSRCP's A Suresh are also among the likely attendees. If they do, then their parties would be attending such a meeting for the first time, sources said. However, the two parties are yet to confirm their presence to the DMK.

However, opposition leaders said BJD and YSRCP are likely to attend the meeting as it is not an out and out opposition ''political'' meeting but a discussion on a social issue.

The BJD's decision to participate would come close on the heels of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's meeting with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Opposition leaders also said that while the parties have confirmed presence, the names of their representatives is tentative and will depend on availability The NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) are yet to confirm their participation.

