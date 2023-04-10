Left Menu

Karnataka CM Bommai hits out at Siddaramaiah on jobs related tweet

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday hit out at Congress leader Siddaramaiah for indulging in false propaganda regarding jobs in the State.Siddaramaiah today tweeted, Our youth are being deprived of jobs due to 40 corruption of state BJP4Karnataka government language policy of Union BJP4India government.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-04-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 21:24 IST
Karnataka CM Bommai hits out at Siddaramaiah on jobs related tweet
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday hit out at Congress leader Siddaramaiah for ''indulging in false propaganda'' regarding jobs in the State.

Siddaramaiah today tweeted, "Our youth are being deprived of jobs due to 40% corruption of state @BJP4Karnataka government & language policy of Union @BJP4India government. This has increased unemployment rate & destroyed the future of our youth. Double engine govt has failed our candidates.'' Retaliating to the Congress leader's remark, Bommai tweeted, "The @BJP4Karnataka government has provided 55 lakhs job in last 4 yrs as per FICCI & EPFO. National average for unemployment is 4.1% while that in Karnataka is just 2.1%, almost half of the national average. @siddaramaiah pls check your facts before indulging in false propaganda.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

 United States
3
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
4
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023