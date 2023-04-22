Eid is a festival of happiness & brotherhood: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Saturday said Eid is a festival of happiness and brotherhood and asked people to respect each other's faith.

Kumar visited Patna's iconic Gandhi Maidan to attend prayers on the occasion of Eid.

Interacting with media persons after the prayer, Kumar said, ''Everyone should respect each other's faith. This festival symbolizes feelings of peace, brotherhood and harmony. I extend my hearty greetings and best wishes to all the people of the state. People must maintain mutual harmony on this auspicious occasion''.

''I have been visiting Gandhi Maidan on the occasion of Eid since 2006...We respect all religions and faiths… we have been working for the upliftment of every section of the society'', the CM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)