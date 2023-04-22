Left Menu

Eid is a festival of happiness & brotherhood: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Saturday said Eid is a festival of happiness and brotherhood and asked people to respect each others faith.Kumar visited Patnas iconic Gandhi Maidan to attend prayers on the occasion of Eid.Interacting with media persons after the prayer, Kumar said, Everyone should respect each others faith. I extend my hearty greetings and best wishes to all the people of the state.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 22-04-2023 11:10 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 11:08 IST
Eid is a festival of happiness & brotherhood: Nitish Kumar
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Saturday said Eid is a festival of happiness and brotherhood and asked people to respect each other's faith.

Kumar visited Patna's iconic Gandhi Maidan to attend prayers on the occasion of Eid.

Interacting with media persons after the prayer, Kumar said, ''Everyone should respect each other's faith. This festival symbolizes feelings of peace, brotherhood and harmony. I extend my hearty greetings and best wishes to all the people of the state. People must maintain mutual harmony on this auspicious occasion''.

''I have been visiting Gandhi Maidan on the occasion of Eid since 2006...We respect all religions and faiths… we have been working for the upliftment of every section of the society'', the CM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
Stunning images captured by innovative balloon-borne telescope

Stunning images captured by innovative balloon-borne telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023