Left Menu

Prashant Kishor injured, puts off padayatra

Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Monday said that he has suffered an injury which will keep him off his Jan Suraaj padayatra in Bihar for about a month.The padayatra, which commenced on Gandhi Jayanti, may now resume after about 15 days during which he will be recuperating from a muscle tear, he told reporters in Samastipur.Kishor said that he was diagnosed with the health problem by doctors after his return from Valisahli, where he had developed a pain in his left leg.I am encountering no other health problem.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 15-05-2023 14:24 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 14:24 IST
Prashant Kishor injured, puts off padayatra
  • Country:
  • India

Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Monday said that he has suffered an injury which will keep him off his 'Jan Suraaj' padayatra in Bihar for about a month.

The padayatra, which commenced on Gandhi Jayanti, may now resume after about 15 days during which he will be recuperating from a muscle tear, he told reporters in Samastipur.

Kishor said that he was diagnosed with the health problem by doctors after his return from Valisahli, where he had developed a pain in his left leg.

''I am encountering no other health problem. The muscle tear was caused by walking long distances on bad roads. I refused to take a break in order to maintain honesty of purpose'', the 45-year-old IPAC chief told reporters at Morwa in Samastipur.

''It has been advised that since the padayatra will take many more months to cover every nook and corner of Bihar, I halt for some time to allow the healing process. The padayatra will resume after about 15 days from this very spot in the same format and with the same intensity,'' he said.

The strategist, who has rubbed shoulders with the who's who of Indian politics, claims to have had his fill of professional consultancy. He said he is focusing in helping Bihar, his home state, come out of the quagmire of economic stagnation that has made migration a way of life for its people.

Kishor has been making it clear that his 'Jan Suraaj' campaign may evolve into a full-fledged political party, rooted in the real issues facing Bihar. He, however, ruled himself out as the leader.

Major political formations in the state seem bewildered by his drive and the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' as well as BJP have suspected him of being in cahoots with their respective opponents. Nonetheless, the campaign seems to have gained some traction of late, with the surprise victory of an independent candidate backed by it in a recent by-election to a legislative council seat. Many retired IAS and IPS officers joined the campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023