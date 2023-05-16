Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Belgium on last leg of 3-nation tour

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Monday evening as he arrived in Brussels for the last leg of his three-nation tour covering Bangladesh, Sweden and Belgium.The minister said he conveyed personal greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the meeting, which also included ministerial colleagues Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Skill Development and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

PTI | Updated: 16-05-2023 01:18 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 01:01 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Monday evening as he arrived in Brussels for the last leg of his three-nation tour covering Bangladesh, Sweden and Belgium.

The minister said he conveyed personal greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the meeting, which also included ministerial colleagues Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Skill Development and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Jaishankar is in Brussels for the first meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council, scheduled for Tuesday.

“Delighted to call on PM of Belgium @alexanderdecroo along with my colleagues - @PiyushGoyal & @rajeev_GOI today. Conveyed personal greetings of PM @narendramodi,” he tweeted.

“Discussed our growing bilateral cooperation, including in trade and technology. Also spoke about contemporary strategic concerns,” he said.

The EAM arrived in Belgium after a three-day tour of Sweden where he had a series of high-level discussions, including at the India Trilateral Forum and the European Union (EU) Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum (EIPMF) in Stockholm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

