Left Menu

Bihar BJP chief claims JD(U) leader served liquor at feast; gets legal notice

PTI | Patna | Updated: 17-05-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 21:50 IST
Bihar BJP chief claims JD(U) leader served liquor at feast; gets legal notice
  • Country:
  • India

The JD(U) on Wednesday said a legal notice was sent to Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary for alleging that liquor was served at a feast organised by the ruling party's national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, notwithstanding the state's stringent prohibition law.

The notice, sent by the JD(U) Munger district president Nachiketa Mandal earlier in the day, asked Choudhary to provide evidence in support of his accusation within 15 days or face legal action.

Lalan organised a feast on Sunday at Munger, his Lok Sabha constituency, where the guests were served lunch and Chaudhary made the allegations the next day.

"You (Choudhary) stated before the media that no party had organised a feast of rice, mutton and liquor on any occasion and pointed out that JD(U) is a unique party which organised such a feast and by doing so it has caused great harm to the democracy," the notice read.

The state government imposed a ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol in 2016.

If the BJP legislator came to know that there was violation of the Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016 during the feast, it was his constitutional and legal duty to lodge a complaint with the competent authorities, according to the notice.

"I hope that you should produce the evidence on which your allegation is based along with a reply to this notice within 15 days of receiving it. Otherwise, my client will take the legal recourse under the provision of criminal as well as civil law," the notice sent by Mandal through his advocate said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023