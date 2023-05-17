Left Menu

Noida: Retired army officer booked for negligence after his pet dog bites woman

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-05-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 23:14 IST
A retired major of the army has been booked on charges of negligence related to animals after his pet dog bit a woman resident living in the same building here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Brahmaputra Apartments in Sector 29 on Sunday, they said, adding an FIR has been lodged on complaint by a retired army colonel, who is the victim's father-in-law.

In his complaint, Colonel S K Sharma (retired) said, "On May 14, my family members who returned from the market around 12.50 pm were on the staircase of the building when all of a sudden the pet dog of Sanjeev Chaudhary came running and bit my daughter-in-law on her right calf." "A deep lacerated bleeding wound occurred and she was taken to the hospital for first aid,'' Sharma said, adding that the entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

Sharma also alleged that he requested Chaudhary for details of his pet dog's vaccination and registration with the Noida Authority but he refused. ''He refused to share the details with me," the veteran claimed.

Sharma said he took his daughter-in-law to the district hospital where she was treated and she will be injected with "four more" anti-rabies injections over a period of time.

Noting that the Noida Authority has issued guidelines for keeping pets, the retired colonel urged for action against the retired major as per law, according to the FIR.

ACP (Noida 1) Rajneesh Verma said an FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals) at Sector 20 police station.

Police are probing the matter, Verma added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

