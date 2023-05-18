Gehlot hopes his govt's welfare schemes will help Cong win Rajasthan again

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday exuded confidence that the people will bring the Congress to power in Rajasthan again as his government's public welfare schemes have struck a chord with the people.

Interacting with reporters here after a high-level review meeting on the implementation of the budget, the chief minister said the campaign of Congress in Rajasthan Assembly elections will be focused on governance, development and public welfare schemes. He referred to the ''enthusiasm'' of the people towards the government's welfare schemes and inflation relief camps. ''A feeling has risen among the people and I think that this time the people will vote for the Congress,'' Gehlot added.

Assembly elections are due in the state later this year.

Gehlot said, ''No matter how many slogans they (BJP people) raise, pump in their resources, hold roadshows, make big claims. In the name of religion, in the name of caste, we will not answer them at all. We will do our work.'' ''The more rhetoric ('laffazi') they (opposition BJP) go on... the public will answer them themselves and will ask them to tell the meaning of their rhetoric. Why are you misleading the country and the state? This theme will work this time. It seems that the public will continue to win the elections this time,'' the senior Congress leader said.

The chief minister expressed happiness over the progress made in the implementation of various schemes announced in the budget. After the meeting, he tweeted, ''A review meeting was held to take stock of the action plan, outline and the current situation of implementing the announcements made in the historic budget of savings, relief, progress literally on the ground.'' He said that necessary instructions were given to the departmental officers concerned. The meeting was told that 4,146 budget announcements have been made from 2019 to 2023, keeping all sections of the society at focus. Inflation relief camps are being successfully organized in the state from April 24. So far, more than 4.75 crore Chief Minister Guarantee Cards have been distributed to more than 1 crore families, the meeting was informed.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma said that in the budget year 2023-24, 1,425 announcements were made keeping the welfare of the youth at the centre, out of which the approval of 736 has been issued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)