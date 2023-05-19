Left Menu

Kremlin: Last remnants of US-Russia arms control are disappearing

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-05-2023 15:56 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 15:44 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Friday that the "last remnants" of arms control agreements between Russia and the United States were disappearing, after a group of U.S. Republican lawmakers on Thursday introduced a bill to scrap the New START treaty on nuclear arms.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this year suspended Russia's participation in the treaty, which caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads that the United States and Russia can deploy. "We can now only state with regret that there are no serious, substantive contacts on these issues between Moscow and Washington," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Let's just say that the last remnants of the international legal framework in this area are slipping away."

