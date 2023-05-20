Zelenskiy invites India PM Modi to join Ukraine's peace formula
Updated: 20-05-2023
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he invited India to join Ukraine's peace formula during his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit on Saturday in Japan.
Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app that they also discussed Ukraine's needs in demining and mobile hospitals during their first face-to-face meeting since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
