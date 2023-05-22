Maha: Opposition alleges vendetta, pressure on probe agencies as ED questions NCP leader Jayant Patil

The questioning of NCP leader Jayant Patil by the ED on Monday evoked strong reactions with party MP Supriya Sule claiming that Opposition leaders are being targeted while Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Aaditya Thackeray alleged that people siding with truth are being pressured through Central probe agencies.

Aaditya alleged the country is witnessing an authoritarian regime as Patil, who heads the Maharashtra NCP unit, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the now-bankrupt financial services firm IL&FS.

“Those who side with the truth, which is sometimes against the government, are being pressurised with the help of central probe agencies, and this pattern can be seen across the country,'' the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader told reporters.

Speaking about Patil's questioning, NCP leader and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule said, “Of all the ED or CBI cases in the last few years, 90 to 95 per cent are against the Opposition leaders in the country. This has been widely reported by the media as well. The one who is in opposition easily gets notices from the probe agencies.” Sule, however, defended officials of the probe agencies.

“Those poor officials are not at fault. Previously (during the UPA regime), the probe agencies were autonomous, but now they are run by some invisible hand. Everyone who speaks against the current dispensation invites a notice,” the NCP leader said.

“This is not new for me. This has been happening in the country for the last eight to nine years,” she said.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of NCP workers staged a protest outside the Enforcement Directorate's office in south Mumbai against a summons issued by it to Patil in the money laundering case.

The protesters claimed the Centre and the ED were indulging in ''political vendetta''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)