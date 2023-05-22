Left Menu

People have to wake up and defeat divisive, communal forces: DPAP leader Azad

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-05-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 19:15 IST
Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday asked party workers to gear up for the upcoming polls and said the people have to wake up and defeat the divisive and communal forces.

He urged the people to maintain brotherhood and religious harmony and indulge in healthy politics that will usher in a new dawn of peace and development in the Union Territory.

''The elections for assembly, panchayats and local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir are imminent and whenever they are held, I am sure our party will emerge as one of the largest political parties,'' Azad said addressing party workers at Changa in Doda district.

People have to wake up and defeat the divisive and communal forces and vote for development, peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

''When I was the chief minister of the erstwhile state, I build up its infrastructure, sanctioned colleges, hospitals, schools and road network to connect this landlocked region with the rest of country.

''If I get yet another chance to serve my people, the Chenab valley will emerge as the hub of economic and educational activities,'' Azad said.

