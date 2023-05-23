Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits front line to congratulate marines

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he visited frontline troops on Tuesday to congratulate them on the Day of the Ukrainian Marines.

Zelenskiy posted photos online showing him presenting awards and posing for a group photograph with marines in a dimly lit location. "Our defenders. Frontline. Today I am here to congratulate our warriors on the Day of the Ukrainian Marines," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)