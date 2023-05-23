Cong accuses Mumbai BJP chief of passing off cow slaughter video from Manipur as one from Karnataka

The Congress on Tuesday demanded action against Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar for sharing a video of cow slaughter from Manipur, and `claiming' that it was shot in Karnataka following the Assembly polls results.

In a statement, Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said that Shelar claimed at a BJP program that the video had emerged from Karnataka after the Congress won the elections in the southern state. The video was, in fact, from Manipur, and Shelar made the wrong claim with malicious intentions instead of checking its authenticity, he alleged.

Shelar, a former Maharashtra minister, was not available for comment.

"(Maharashtra) Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis takes action only against leaders from Opposition. But he would not take such strong steps against his own party leaders and workers," the Congress spokesperson said.

"It appears to be the BJP's plan to disturbt social harmony in the state ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections in November next year," Londhe added.

In a video clip of the BJP program, Shelar is seen showing a video to the gathering, and reading out the accompanying message which claimed that a cow was killed to celebrate the Congress's victory.

''I leave it to the friends in the media to verify this,'' the BJP leader is heard saying.

