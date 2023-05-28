Left Menu

Savarkar's fearless, self-respecting nature couldn't tolerate mindset of slavery: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, saying his personality exuded strength and his fearless and self-respecting nature could not tolerate the mindset of slavery.Paying homage to Savarkar on his birth anniversary during the Mann ki Baat broadcast, Modi said Savarkars sacrifice, courage and determination continue to inspire us.Today the 28th of May, is the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, Veer Savarkar.

Savarkar's fearless, self-respecting nature couldn't tolerate mindset of slavery: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, saying his personality exuded strength and his fearless and self-respecting nature could not tolerate the mindset of slavery.

Paying homage to Savarkar on his birth anniversary during the 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, Modi said Savarkar's sacrifice, courage and determination continue to inspire us.

''Today the 28th of May, is the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, Veer Savarkar. The stories related to his sacrifice, courage and resolve inspire us all even today. I cannot forget the day when I went to the cell in Andaman where Veer Savarkar underwent the sentence of 'Kala paani','' Modi said.

''Veer Savarkar's personality exuded strength and magnanimity. His fearless and self-respecting nature could not tolerate the mindset of slavery at all. Not only in the freedom movement, whatever Veer Savarkar did for social equality and social justice is remembered even today,'' he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, several Union ministers and MPs paid floral tributes to Savarkar in the Central Hall of the old Parliament building.

