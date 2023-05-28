BJP MP attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over his remarks on new Parliament building

BJP MP from Bihar, Sushil Kumar Singh, on Sunday slammed Nitish Kumar over his remarks on the new Parliament building, saying the chief minister should recall that it was he who had opened the new annexe building of state legislature in 2016.

Singh, a four-time MP, made the remarks, soon after attending the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid boycott by several opposition parties, including Kumar's JD(U) and its ally RJD.

The Aurangabad MP said the new Sansad Bhawan embodies a beautiful architecture and represents the spirit of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' as this building demonstrates that India now has the capabilities to dream, design, build and execute such projects all by itself.

''This is totally a made-in India building, and it has modern amenities and reflection of the country's cultural heritage,'' he told PTI.

The Bihar chief minister on Saturday had asserted that there was ''no need'' for a new Parliament building, and dubbed the function as an attempt to ''change history by those who had made no contributions to the freedom struggle''.

Kumar had also expressed dismay over President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, who is also the chairman of Rajya Sabha, not being invited to the function.

Singh countered him, saying, Kumar would do well to remember who built and opened the new annexe building of Bihar legislature few years ago.

''Was it the head of Bihar Assembly who opened it? Was it the Bihar governor who inaugurated it? No, it was inaugurated by the Bihar CM. So, he should not say unnecessary things,'' the BJP MP said.

Singh alleged that Kumar inaugurates projects ''from panchayat to state level'' and now he is having issue with the new Parliament building and its inauguration by the PM.

The JD(U) was among the several opposition parties which boycotted the function accusing the prime minister of ''sidelining'' President Droupadi Murmu. The event saw attendance from about 25 parties.

The new Parliament building, whose foundation stone was laid by Modi, has been completed in about two-and-a-half years. Constructed by Tata Projects Ltd, it will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

The triangular-shaped four-storey building has a built-up area of 64,500 square metres.

Asked what will happen to the old Parliament building, Singh said, ''Both buildings will complement each other, and old building's important offices and Central Hall will be used.'' Bihar CM Kumar on Saturday said, ''This (old Parliament building) is history. Independence came, and what started from there... that should have been developed.'' The BJP MP said the Modi government has in fact, ''preserved the old Parliament building, as it is a heritage'', but many heritage buildings in Patna, including the historic Patna Collectorate, have been demolished in the name of development in the last few years.

In November 2016, Kumar had inaugurated the new annexe building of the state legislature that comprises Assembly and Council, and the secretariat. Inaugurating the building, he had then said, ''Unlike the existing building, the new building would help in mitigating the space crunch as it would provide separate chambers for ministers, chairmen of various committees and also rooms to hold meetings of the committees''.

The old Bihar Assembly building was constructed in 1920.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)