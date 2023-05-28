Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION DEL40 PARLIAMENT-3RDLD PM **** PM Modi inaugurates new Parliament building, hopes it will serve as cradle of empowerment New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building here on Sunday morning and expressed hope that it will become a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. **** DEL103 2NDLD WRESTLERS-PROTEST **** Wrestlers detained after scuffle as Delhi Police thwarts protest near new Parliament, clears sit-in site at Jantar Mantar New Delhi: Protesting wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, were detained on Sunday after a scuffle with security personnel who tried to stop them from marching to the new Parliament building as it was being inaugurated. Soon after, the Delhi Police cleared the site of their over-month-long sit-in at Jantar Mantar and said they will not be allowed to return there. **** DEL90 HR-WRESTLERS STIR-2NDLD FARMERS **** 'Mahila Maha Panchayat' in Delhi: Farmer leaders detained in Haryana Chandigarh: Several farmer leaders in Haryana were detained when they tried to proceed towards Delhi with a large number of supporters for the 'Mahila Maha Panchayat' called in support of the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) claimed on Sunday. **** CAL20 MN-CLASHES-3RDLD MILITANTS **** Manipur: 40 militants killed since operations began; Sunday clashes kill two, injure 12 Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said nearly 40 armed militants involved in torching houses and firing at civilians have been killed by security forces since they began an operation to bring peace to the north eastern state beset by ethnic rioting. **** DEL102 PARLIAMENT-LD PRESIDENT **** President Murmu welcomes inauguration of new Parliament building by PM Modi New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu welcomed the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and said it is a matter of pride and immense happiness for the country. **** DEL92 LD PARLIAMENT **** New Parliament building to herald rise of developed India, will inspire world: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the inauguration of the new Parliament building as an ''immortalised'' moment in the country's development journey, asserting it will mark the dawn of a self-reliant and developed India which will also inspire the progress of other nations. **** DEL100 PARLIAMENT-LD OPPN REAX **** PM Modi treated Parliament inauguration like his coronation, alleges Opposition New Delhi: The inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday was marked with a boycott by 21 opposition parties which accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of treating the event like his ''coronation'', and said democracy is run by people not by buildings. **** DEL65 RAHUL-LD PASSPORT **** Rahul Gandhi gets new passport, set to travel to US on Monday New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi received a new ordinary passport on Sunday, two days after a local court granted its no objection to the issuance of the same, sources said. **** DEL93 PB-HR-LD QUAKE **** Mild tremors in parts of Punjab, Haryana as 5.2 magnitude quake hits Afghanistan Chandigarh: Mild tremors were felt in parts of Punjab and Haryana after a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan on Sunday. **** LEGAL LGD4 GREEN-DELHI-DYEING FACTORIES **** NGT directs monitoring committee, CPCB, DPCC to look into Delhi's 'illegal' dyeing factories New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee, the CPCB and the DPCC to look into illegal dyeing units in the national capital. **** FOREIGN FGN9 PAK-QUAKE ****Powerful 6 magnitude quake hits parts of Pakistan Islamabad: A powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted several parts of Pakistan on Sunday morning, sparking panic and forcing residents to flee their homes.****

