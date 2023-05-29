Maha Dy CM meets MNS chief Raj Thackeray
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 23:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence on Monday evening.
The interaction between the two leaders took place after a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party here with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in attendance.
Incidentally, Thackeray has criticised the BJP post the party's defeat in the recent Karnataka elections by saying those who think no one can defeat them can learn from the setback.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka: Congress leader Siddaramaiah to visit Delhi today; Kharge to decide CM face
Karnataka: D K Shivakumar's supporters greet Congress leader on his birthday
Karnataka chief ministership: Cong observers to hand over report to president Kharge
Sibal takes dig at BJP over Karnataka poll result
Karnataka CM race heats up: All eyes on Cong top brass