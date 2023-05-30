Congress MP from Maharashtra Balu Dhanorkar dead
However, he was keen on contesting the Lok Sabha election from the Chandrapur seat, which was traditionally contested by the BJPs Hansraj Ahir.Dhanorkar joined the Congress and defeated Ahir.
- Country:
- India
The Congress' lone Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra, Balu Dhanorkar, died at a private hospital in Delhi Tuesday early morning, a party leader said.
He was 48 years old and is survived by wife Pratibha Dhanorkar, an MLA, and two sons.
''He was admitted to a Nagpur-based hospital last week for the treatment of kidney stones. He was later shifted to New Delhi...,'' Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said.
Dhanokar started his political career in the Balasaheb Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in Chandrapur district and won the assembly election in 2014. However, he was keen on contesting the Lok Sabha election from the Chandrapur seat, which was traditionally contested by the BJP's Hansraj Ahir.
Dhanorkar joined the Congress and defeated Ahir. His wife won from the Warora-Bhadrawati assembly seat in 2019.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Air pollution: Crucial conference on source apportionment study in Delhi
Delhi govt's DBSE to release its first-ever results for class 10, 12
Karnataka: Congress leader Siddaramaiah to visit Delhi today; Kharge to decide CM face
Delhi: 23-year-old woman dies by suicide in Jahangirpuri
Not got a call to go to Delhi, govt will be formed at auspicious time: Shivakumar