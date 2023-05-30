Left Menu

Congress MP from Maharashtra Balu Dhanorkar dead

However, he was keen on contesting the Lok Sabha election from the Chandrapur seat, which was traditionally contested by the BJPs Hansraj Ahir.Dhanorkar joined the Congress and defeated Ahir.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2023 07:30 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 07:30 IST
Congress MP from Maharashtra Balu Dhanorkar dead
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress' lone Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra, Balu Dhanorkar, died at a private hospital in Delhi Tuesday early morning, a party leader said.

He was 48 years old and is survived by wife Pratibha Dhanorkar, an MLA, and two sons.

''He was admitted to a Nagpur-based hospital last week for the treatment of kidney stones. He was later shifted to New Delhi...,'' Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said.

Dhanokar started his political career in the Balasaheb Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in Chandrapur district and won the assembly election in 2014. However, he was keen on contesting the Lok Sabha election from the Chandrapur seat, which was traditionally contested by the BJP's Hansraj Ahir.

Dhanorkar joined the Congress and defeated Ahir. His wife won from the Warora-Bhadrawati assembly seat in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

 India
3
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
4
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023