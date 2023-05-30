Left Menu

Do something about law and order in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal to LG Saxena

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asked Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to rein in the collapsed law and order in the city which has seen two cold blooded murders this week alone. I request you - improve the law and order system of Delhi, Atishi said in a tweet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 20:00 IST
Do something about law and order in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal to LG Saxena
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asked Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to rein in the ''collapsed'' law and order in the city which has seen two cold blooded murders this week alone. Reacting to the killing of a beauty parlour worker in Majnu Ka Tila, Kejriwal said, ''What is happening in our Delhi? The law and order situation has completely collapsed. LG sir, do something.'' A 36-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her flatmate early Tuesday morning after the victim abused her dead father.

Sapna, the accused, worked as a waitress or a decorator for parties. She is divorced and has a daughter, they said.

AAP leader Atishi too urged the LG to break his ''silence'' over the murder which came two days after the horrific killing of a minor girl in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area. ''LG sir, at least say something. How long will you remain silent? You have the constitutional responsibility to provide security to the daughters of Delhi. I request you - improve the law and order system of Delhi,'' Atishi said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023