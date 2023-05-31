Left Menu

MP: ‘Irregularities’ over Indore mall when Digvijaya Singh was CM will be ‘reopened’, says state BJP chief

He also attacked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the latters comments in the US, saying that genes which are symbols of slavery are still in his blood.Talking to reporters, Sharma said The case related to the construction of Indores shopping mall Treasure Island, in which Singh had got the clean chit from CBI, will be reopened soon.

MP: ‘Irregularities’ over Indore mall when Digvijaya Singh was CM will be ‘reopened’, says state BJP chief
Madhya Pradesh BJP president V D Sharma on Wednesday claimed that a case related to alleged violation of rules over the construction of a shopping mall when Digvijaya Singh was MP’s chief minister will be reopened. He also attacked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the latter’s comments in the US, saying that genes which are symbols of “slavery” are still in his blood.

Talking to reporters, Sharma said “The case related to the construction of Indore’s shopping mall Treasure Island, in which Singh had got the clean chit (from CBI), will be reopened soon. It will soon come to the fore how he got a clean chit in this matter?” The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader did not elaborate on whose orders the case will be reopened.

While hearing a petition, the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe into alleged irregularities in the construction of the shopping mall.

It was alleged that in 2002, at the behest of the then CM Digvijaya Singh, the proposal for the construction of this commercial centre was approved by the state government in contravention of rules.

In its final status report submitted to the district court in 2014, the CBI said that ex-CM Singh, then chief secretary A V Singh and former housing and environment minister Chaudhary Rakesh Singh did not have any role in this case.

The Congress recently accused the ruling BJP of indulging in corruption after six idols installed on the ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ corridor in temple town Ujjain fell and broke due to gusty winds.

Sharma targeted former Congress CMs Kamal Nath and Singh, claiming that the state secretariat Vallabh Bhavan had been made a centre of corruption when they helmed the state.

The BJP leader said the idols at the Mahakal Lok Corridor fell “due to a natural calamity”, asserting that the state government was “sensitive” to the matter and would take appropriate steps. Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statements in the US, Sharma said, “He (Rahul Gandhi) will talk as much as he has intelligence. But Prime Minister Modi’s leadership is being appreciated across the world.” He said, “Rahul likes only America and Britain because the same genes which are symbols of slavery are still in his blood.” Sharma, who represents the Khajuraho constituency in the Lok Sabha, alleged that Gandhi stood by people working against the integrity of India, hence he was denigrating the PM.

Speaking at the 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' event organised by Indian Overseas Congress USA in Santa Clara in the state of California on Tuesday, Gandhi said that there are people in India who think they know more than God and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “one such specimen”.

