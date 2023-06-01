Left Menu

If Kejriwal doesn't get control of Vigilance dept...: Cong leader Sandeep Dikshit supports Centre's ordinance against Delhi govt

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has said he supports the Centre's ordinance against the Delhi government.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 08:06 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 08:06 IST
If Kejriwal doesn't get control of Vigilance dept...: Cong leader Sandeep Dikshit supports Centre's ordinance against Delhi govt
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has said he supports the Centre's ordinance against the Delhi government. Dikshit said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is aware that he will be sent to jail for at least 8-10 years if he does not get control of the Vigilance department.

Speaking to ANI, Dikshit, son of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, said, "I support the ordinance against the Delhi government. CM Arvind Kejriwal is very well aware that if he does not get control of the vigilance department, he will be sent to jail for at least 8-10 years." Earlier, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekhar Rao extended their support to the Aam Aadmi Party convenor against the Centre's Ordinance on control over administrative services in Delhi.

Notably, Kejriwal had on May 23 embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the Ordinance. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor has so far met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, soliciting their support.

The Union government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'. The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and circumvent the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023