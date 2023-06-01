NATO can't accept new members while they are in the midst of a war - Germany
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 01-06-2023 12:49 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 12:46 IST
- Country:
- Norway
NATO's door remains open for new members, but the alliance cannot be joined by a country while it is in the midst of a war, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday.
"NATO's open door policy remains in place, but at the same time it is clear that we cannot talk about accepting new members (who are) in the midst of a war," she told reporters at a gathering of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- German
- Oslo
- Annalena Baerbock
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NATO reaches back to Cold War past with first major defence plans in decades
World News Roundup: Ukraine says it shot down 29 of 30 missiles in overnight Russian attacks; NATO reaches back to Cold War past with first major defence plans in decades and more
Democratic senators urge Biden to use 14th Amendment to avoid debt default
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court dismisses dispute over Title 42 border expulsions; US Senator Feinstein still suffering complications from shingles, her office says and more
NATO's Stoltenberg expects new 2% defence investment pledge at Vilnius summit