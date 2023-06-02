Left Menu

Nepal PM arrives in MP for two-day state visit

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda arrived in Madhya Pradesh on Friday as part of his two-day visit to the state.Prachanda and his delegation arrived at the Indore airport, where they were given a warm welcome by state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his cabinet colleagues Tulsiram Silawat, Usha Thakur and Indore BJP MP Shankar Lalwani.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 02-06-2023 11:39 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 11:39 IST
Nepal PM arrives in MP for two-day state visit
Pushpa Kamal Dahal Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal ''Prachanda'' arrived in Madhya Pradesh on Friday as part of his two-day visit to the state.

Prachanda and his delegation arrived at the Indore airport, where they were given a warm welcome by state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his cabinet colleagues Tulsiram Silawat, Usha Thakur and Indore BJP MP Shankar Lalwani. Traditional dance was performed at the airport by a troupe in honour of the guests from Nepal. Members of the local Nepalese community raised the ''Jai Mahakali'' slogans there to welcome them. The Nepal PM and CM Chouhan had a brief interaction at the airport. Prachanda is scheduled to visit the famous Mahakaleshwar temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlings, in Ujjain.

After the temple visit, he will return to Indore, where he will hold a meeting with Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel around 4 pm, officials have said.

After the meeting, he will visit a solid waste management plant run by the Indore Municipal Corporation, the officials said.

CM Chouhan will host a dinner in honour of Prachanda in Indore at 7.30 pm, they added.

On Saturday, the Nepalese PM will visit the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys campuses in an IT Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Indore, and leave for New Delhi later in the day, according to them. Prachanda, along with a high-level delegation, arrived in India on Wednesday afternoon on a four-day official visit.

It is the first bilateral trip abroad by the 68-year-old Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist (CPN-Maoist) leader after he assumed the top office in December 2022.

On Thursday, the Nepal PM met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Both the leaders vowed to resolve the vexed boundary dispute under the spirit of friendship even as the two sides signed several major pacts including one on increasing New Delhi's import of power from the neighbouring country to 10,000 mega watt in the next 10 years.

After the meeting, PM Modi said India will continue to strive to take the relationship with Nepal to Himalayan heights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023