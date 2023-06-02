Left Menu

Telangana is meeting place of diverse languages, cultures: AP Guv

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 02-06-2023 17:48 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 17:48 IST
Telangana is meeting place of diverse languages, cultures: AP Guv
  • Country:
  • India

Commemorating the 10th anniversary of Telangana Formation Day on Friday, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer said the neighbouring state is a meeting place of diverse languages and cultures.

He said Telangana is the best example of India's composite culture, pluralism and inclusiveness, including being renowned for its ganga-jamuna tehzeeb.

"Celebration of occasions like the Telangana Formation Day brings people of different states together and gives us an opportunity to know each other in a better perspective," said the Governor in a press release from the Raj Bhavan.

Further, the Governor observed that 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat' programme aims to forge a strong relationship and bonding among all the people of the country, promoting mutual understanding between different states and union territories through the concept of oneness and enrich the spirit of national integration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023