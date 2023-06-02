Left Menu

Ashok Gehlot condoles with Odisha train victims' kin

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday expressed his grief over the train accident in Odisha in which 50 people were killed.He said the news about the accident of Coromandel Express in Balasore, Odisha was very sad. My deepest sympathies are with the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. May Lord Jagannath protect everyone, Gehlot tweeted.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-06-2023 23:45 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 23:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday expressed his grief over the train accident in Odisha in which 50 people were killed.

He said the news about the accident of Coromandel Express in Balasore, Odisha was very sad. ''My deepest sympathies are with the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. I wish speedy recovery of the injured. May Lord Jagannath protect everyone,'' Gehlot tweeted.

