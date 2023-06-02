Ashok Gehlot condoles with Odisha train victims' kin
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday expressed his grief over the train accident in Odisha in which 50 people were killed.He said the news about the accident of Coromandel Express in Balasore, Odisha was very sad. My deepest sympathies are with the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. May Lord Jagannath protect everyone, Gehlot tweeted.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-06-2023 23:45 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 23:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday expressed his grief over the train accident in Odisha in which 50 people were killed.
He said the news about the accident of Coromandel Express in Balasore, Odisha was very sad. ''My deepest sympathies are with the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. I wish speedy recovery of the injured. May Lord Jagannath protect everyone,'' Gehlot tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Balasore
- Coromandel Express
- Odisha
- Jagannath
- Ashok Gehlot
- Gehlot
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha CM flags off 24 new basic life support ambulances in Bhubaneshwar
Egra blast case: Prime accused Bhanu Bag dies in Odisha hospital
Odisha Chief Minister launches State Dashboard & CM Dashboard
A New Beacon of Education - Utkal Gaurav International School Shines Bright in the Remote Village of Berunapadi, Odisha
Odisha: CM owns property worth Rs 65.40cr