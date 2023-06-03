Left Menu

Nitish Kumar expresses grief over deaths in Odisha train accident

PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-06-2023 12:45 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 12:43 IST
Nitish Kumar expresses grief over deaths in Odisha train accident
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday expressed grief over the death of 261 people in a train accident in Odisha's Balasore district.

At least 261 people were killed and 650 injured in the train crash in Odisha's Balasore district involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train on Friday.

Extending his condolences over the loss of lives and injuries, Kumar, in a statement issued here, said, ''Deeply anguished by the tragic accident involving the Coromandel Express, in Balasore, Odisha. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured''.

Bihar Assembly Speaker, Awadh Bihari Chaudhary also offered his condolences to the bereaved families who lost their close ones in the tragic rail accident and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

In a statement issued by his office, the Speaker said, ''Deeply saddened to hear the unfortunate news of the train accident in Balasore, Odisha. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families...I pray to God that those injured in the accident get well soon''.

Bihar BJP President, Samrat Choudhary, also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic train accident and conveyed condolence to the families who have lost their loved ones in the incident.

''This train accident in Odisha is very distressing. My condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident'', said Choudhary in a video statement released here on Saturday. The state BJP has cancelled all its events scheduled for Saturday.

