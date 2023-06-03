Left Menu

Most pained, anguished by terrible train disaster in Odisha: Sonia Gandhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2023 14:20 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 14:18 IST
Most pained, anguished by terrible train disaster in Odisha: Sonia Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said she was pained and anguished by a horrific train accident in Odisha and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

At least 261 people were killed and nearly 1,000 injured in the crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in Odisha's Balasore on Friday.

''I am most pained and anguished by the terrible train disaster in Odisha,'' Gandhi said in a statement.

''I extend my deepest sympathy and condolences to all the bereaved families,'' the chairperson of the Congress's parliamentary party added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services CRMs

Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023