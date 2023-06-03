Most pained, anguished by terrible train disaster in Odisha: Sonia Gandhi

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said she was pained and anguished by a horrific train accident in Odisha and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

At least 261 people were killed and nearly 1,000 injured in the crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in Odisha's Balasore on Friday.

''I am most pained and anguished by the terrible train disaster in Odisha,'' Gandhi said in a statement.

''I extend my deepest sympathy and condolences to all the bereaved families,'' the chairperson of the Congress's parliamentary party added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)