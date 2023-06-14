Left Menu

Guv seeks agenda of 2-day special session of Punjab Assembly

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-06-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 23:03 IST
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has sought information about the agenda of the upcoming two-day special session of the state Assembly slated to be held on June 19-20, official sources said on Wednesday.

However, the governor has not raised any objection to the holding of the special session, they said.

The details of the agenda were demanded from the office of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha secretariat after it informed the Raj Bhavan about the convening of the session in a letter, they said.

The Punjab Assembly secretariat wrote back to the governor's office that the details of the agenda will be shared after a meeting of the business advisory committee.

There is no need for the permission of the governor for holding the special session as the House has still not been prorogued.

Referring to the office of Punjab Assembly secretariat's letter mentioning holding the budget session extension, which is being called a special session, the office of the governor sought to know about its agenda, said the sources.

On June 12, while replying to a question on the special session called by the Punjab government, the governor said that he had no problem with it.

The Punjab Cabinet on June 10 approved the summoning of the special session of the state Assembly.

In the upcoming special session, the AAP government may raise the issue of ''pending'' rural development fund (RDF) and "withholding" of funds under the National Health Mission (NHM).

The Punjab government has been accusing the BJP-led Centre of not releasing around Rs 3,500 crore of RDF. The AAP government has also been at loggerheads with the Centre over the funds under the NHM.

