Instead of condemning rape incidents, BJP leaders level false allegations against govt for political gain: Rajasthan CM

Gehlot tweeted in Hindi, "Our daughters deserve safety and respect. Rape incidents are a stigma for civilized society. No matter how much condemn such heinous acts, it will remain less. But instead of condemning such incidents, BJP leaders always start making false allegations against the government for political gains."

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 21:00 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the rape cases and alleged that instead of condemning such incidents, the BJP leaders make false allegations against the government for political gains. Gehlot tweeted in Hindi, "Our daughters deserve safety and respect. Rape incidents are a stigma for civilized society. No matter how much you condemn such heinous acts, it will remain less. But instead of condemning such incidents, BJP leaders always start making false allegations against the government for political gains."

The Chief Minister alleged that people associated with the BJP and their organizations are involved in rape incidents in Jodhpur and Datia of Madhya Pradesh. "There are reports of the involvement of people associated with the BJP and their organizations in rape incidents in Jodhpur and Datia of Madhya Pradesh. BJP's character and face have been exposed by such incidents," he said in his tweet.

He further lashed out at the BJP National President JP Nadda and said, "Today, JP Nadda remained silent on these incidents and did not even condemn these incidents, which shows the seriousness of the BJP on women's safety." Nadda launched a state-wide campaign 'Nahi Sahega Rajasthan' against the Ashok Gehlot-led Government in Jaipur on Sunday.

Gehlot also praised the Rajasthan police for arresting the accused involved in the rape of a minor girl in Jodhpur in just two hours. "The promptness with which the Rajasthan Police arrested the accused involved in the rape of a minor girl in Jodhpur in just two hours is commendable. No matter how influential the accused is, the state government will give the harshest punishment to the culprits to get justice for the innocent daughter," he added in his tweet. (ANI)

