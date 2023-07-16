“With Rs 900 crore scam having been exposed, elders of the Tadepalli Palace feeling sleepless”: TDP MLA slams Andhra CM Jagan

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Payyavula Kesav slammed Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the exposure of the alleged Rs 900 crore scam in Rayalaseema Project. He said that the exposure made the elders of the Tadepalli Palace "sleepless." "With the Rs 900 crore scam having been exposed, the elders of the Tadepalli Palace are now feeling sleepless," said Kesav.

Talking to media persons, TDP MLA demanded clarification on "Whether the Rs 900 crore loan has been raised either for Rayalaseema Project investigation works or for project construction works. The State Government has taken even the court for a ride by submitting an affidavit that the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Works will not be taken up. Without informing the PFC and RIC about submitting this affidavit before the court, this loan has been raised, thus cheating even these Central agencies." Moreover, Kesav questioned Rs 100 crore spent on electromechanical works and said, "Even if Rs 100 crore is spent on electromechanical works, what happened to the remaining funds?"

He said that getting revenue by floating a new corporation is against the provisions of the Constitution, observing that as per the provisions of the Constitution any loan raised by the Government should go into the Consolidated Fund of Andhra Pradesh before the funds are withdrawn. "Who should pay the taxes being imposed on power generation, the PAC chairman felt that spending funds on the water for getting revenue by floating a new corporation is against the provisions of the Constitution. The State Government is playing a double game by deceiving the courts and the people," said Kesav.

He was of the opinion that the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project funds are being misused and demanded a CBI inquiry into the whole issue to bring the facts to light. ''We are thus writing to the CBI seeking a probe into the funds' misuse,'' Payyavula Kesav said, adding that the TDP welcomes the acceptance of the CBI probe into the whole issue by the Minister, Ambati Rambabu.

He further said that in the name of constructing lift irrigation projects to overcome drought in Rayalaseema the ruling party leaders are indulged in such a massive scam. (ANI)

