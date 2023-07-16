Left Menu

“With Rs 900 crore scam having been exposed, elders of the Tadepalli Palace feeling sleepless”: TDP MLA slams Andhra CM Jagan

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Payyavula Kesav slammed Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the exposure of the alleged Rs 900 crore scam in Rayalaseema Project.

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 22:19 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 22:19 IST
“With Rs 900 crore scam having been exposed, elders of the Tadepalli Palace feeling sleepless”: TDP MLA slams Andhra CM Jagan
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Payyavula Kesav slammed Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the exposure of the alleged Rs 900 crore scam in Rayalaseema Project. He said that the exposure made the elders of the Tadepalli Palace "sleepless." "With the Rs 900 crore scam having been exposed, the elders of the Tadepalli Palace are now feeling sleepless," said Kesav.

Talking to media persons, TDP MLA demanded clarification on "Whether the Rs 900 crore loan has been raised either for Rayalaseema Project investigation works or for project construction works. The State Government has taken even the court for a ride by submitting an affidavit that the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Works will not be taken up. Without informing the PFC and RIC about submitting this affidavit before the court, this loan has been raised, thus cheating even these Central agencies." Moreover, Kesav questioned Rs 100 crore spent on electromechanical works and said, "Even if Rs 100 crore is spent on electromechanical works, what happened to the remaining funds?"

He said that getting revenue by floating a new corporation is against the provisions of the Constitution, observing that as per the provisions of the Constitution any loan raised by the Government should go into the Consolidated Fund of Andhra Pradesh before the funds are withdrawn. "Who should pay the taxes being imposed on power generation, the PAC chairman felt that spending funds on the water for getting revenue by floating a new corporation is against the provisions of the Constitution. The State Government is playing a double game by deceiving the courts and the people," said Kesav.

He was of the opinion that the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project funds are being misused and demanded a CBI inquiry into the whole issue to bring the facts to light. ''We are thus writing to the CBI seeking a probe into the funds' misuse,'' Payyavula Kesav said, adding that the TDP welcomes the acceptance of the CBI probe into the whole issue by the Minister, Ambati Rambabu.

He further said that in the name of constructing lift irrigation projects to overcome drought in Rayalaseema the ruling party leaders are indulged in such a massive scam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
3
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
4
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023