Türk calls on Israeli Government to ‘heed the calls of the people’ over judicial reform
UN News | Updated: 28-07-2023 03:18 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 03:18 IST
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Court
- Israeli
- Türk
- Israel
- Volker Türk
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft presidential candidate's party
Brazil court detains a Peruvian soccer coach accused of racist acts
NIA court awards 10-year-jail to 4 accused of Indian Mujahideen conspiracy case
Coal scam: Delhi court convicts former MP Vijay Darda, ex-Coal Secretary HC Gupta