Top Biden adviser convenes European counterparts, discusses Ukraine support -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-08-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 23:34 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, met with his counterparts from France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom on Thursday at the White House, where they reiterated their support for Ukraine, the White House said.
Sullivan and his counterparts reaffirmed their commitment to aid in Ukraine's reconstruction, the White House said in a statement. They also discussed the situation in Niger and issues regarding the Middle East and Indo-Pacific, it added.
