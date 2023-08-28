"First try to get single-digit in Telangana": BRS' Harish Rao Thanneeru hits out at BJP

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah came down heavily on the KCR government at a rally in Khammam, Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao Thanneeru on Monday said that the BJP should try to get even a single digit seat in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Taking to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Harish Rao said, "Forget about CM post. First, try to get a single digit in Telangana."

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA, asserting that his party is not on the decline, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will pay the price for Union Minister Piyush Goyal's remark advising people of Telangana to consume broken rice. Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Shah came down heavily on the dynasty politics and said that neither the 2G government (two generations) nor the 4G government (four generations) will win in the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls because it is time for the BJP to come to power in the state.

Responding to it, the Siddipet MLA said, "Everyone is aware how Amit Shah's son Jay Shah who cannot even hold the bat properly, got a key position in BCCI. You (Amit Shah) speaking about dynasty rule, is nothing short of hypocrisy." He further said that the BJP government which favours corporate interests, was forced to retract the three farm laws due to widespread farmer protests.

He also said, "It's not about 2G, 3G or 4G, you have exceeded the authoritarian rule of the Nazi." Union Home Minister Shah during his address also took aim at state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) for his alliance with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

In an attack on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief, Amit Shah said, "You have broken the dreams of the fighters of Telangana Mukti Sangram by sitting with Owaisi for the last nine years". Amit Shah said while addressing the 'Raithu Gosa-BJP Bharosa' rally at Khammam. Accusing CM KCR of promoting nepotism, Amit Shah said that everyone is aware that KCR wants his son KTR to head the state after him. However, Amit Shah said that it will not happen in this upcoming election.

The Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled at the end of this year. The ruling BRS has released the first list of 115 candidates for the assembly elections. The state is going to witness a three-pronged contest among the BJP, the BRS and the Congress. The Telangana election will serve as a litmus test for the BJP-led NDA and the INDIA alliance before the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress and the BRS are at loggerheads with each other in Telangana since the latter refused to join the Congress-led INDIA alliance. This led to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge attacking KCR and accusing the BRS chief of forming an "internal friendship" with the BJP at a public meeting in Rangareddy on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)