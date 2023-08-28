Left Menu

"First try to get single-digit in Telangana": BRS' Harish Rao Thanneeru hits out at BJP

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah came down heavily on the KCR government at a rally in Khammam, Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao Thanneeru on Monday said that the former should try to get even a single digit seat in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. 

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 21:43 IST
"First try to get single-digit in Telangana": BRS' Harish Rao Thanneeru hits out at BJP
Telangana minister Harish Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah came down heavily on the KCR government at a rally in Khammam, Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao Thanneeru on Monday said that the BJP should try to get even a single digit seat in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Taking to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Harish Rao said, "Forget about CM post. First, try to get a single digit in Telangana."

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA, asserting that his party is not on the decline, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will pay the price for Union Minister Piyush Goyal's remark advising people of Telangana to consume broken rice. Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Shah came down heavily on the dynasty politics and said that neither the 2G government (two generations) nor the 4G government (four generations) will win in the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls because it is time for the BJP to come to power in the state.

Responding to it, the Siddipet MLA said, "Everyone is aware how Amit Shah's son Jay Shah who cannot even hold the bat properly, got a key position in BCCI. You (Amit Shah) speaking about dynasty rule, is nothing short of hypocrisy." He further said that the BJP government which favours corporate interests, was forced to retract the three farm laws due to widespread farmer protests.

He also said, "It's not about 2G, 3G or 4G, you have exceeded the authoritarian rule of the Nazi." Union Home Minister Shah during his address also took aim at state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) for his alliance with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

In an attack on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief, Amit Shah said, "You have broken the dreams of the fighters of Telangana Mukti Sangram by sitting with Owaisi for the last nine years". Amit Shah said while addressing the 'Raithu Gosa-BJP Bharosa' rally at Khammam. Accusing CM KCR of promoting nepotism, Amit Shah said that everyone is aware that KCR wants his son KTR to head the state after him. However, Amit Shah said that it will not happen in this upcoming election.

The Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled at the end of this year. The ruling BRS has released the first list of 115 candidates for the assembly elections. The state is going to witness a three-pronged contest among the BJP, the BRS and the Congress. The Telangana election will serve as a litmus test for the BJP-led NDA and the INDIA alliance before the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress and the BRS are at loggerheads with each other in Telangana since the latter refused to join the Congress-led INDIA alliance. This led to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge attacking KCR and accusing the BRS chief of forming an "internal friendship" with the BJP at a public meeting in Rangareddy on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023