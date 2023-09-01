AJKTWA calls for 'chakka jam' in Jammu on Friday demanding removal of Sarore toll plaza
The All J&K Transport Welfare Association (AJKTWA) on Thursday stepped up its demand for the removal of the newly set up Sarore toll plaza along the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba district and announced a 'chakka jam' in Jammu on Friday.
A one-day bandh was observed on the issue last Saturday after a call given by the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI), which was supported by several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, including the Congress, the National Conference and the People's Democratic Party (PDP).
''We are announcing a chakka jam tomorrow. Jammu Bar Association and Jammu chamber of commerce and Industries have come in our support. A coordination committee has been framed for a unified response,'' Ajit Singh, Chairman, All J&K Transport Welfare Association (AJKTWA) told reporters here.
Singh said all transport associations and other organisations will assemble at Bhagwati Nagar chowk in Jammu city for the 'chakka jam'.
Earlier, 26 Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) leaders were arrested on August 21 during protests over the issue for violating restrictions imposed around Sarore toll plaza. They were later sent to Kathua district jail and later released on August 27. The hunger strike of YRS activists and civil society members entered the eighth day on Thursday. Four of its activists have been hospitalised after their health deteriorated due to the hunger strike.
