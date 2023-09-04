Left Menu

German Chancellor Scholz sports eye patch after jogging accident

The chancellor, who is set to take part in a Catholic Church event in Berlin later Monday, is doing well considering the circumstances, Hebestreit said. Scholz, who is a regular jogger, had to cancel his commitments on Sunday after he fell while out running on Saturday, but his appointments for the rest of the week are unaffected, according to Hebestreit.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz joked that he was eagerly awaiting social media reaction after an official photograph released on Monday showed him wearing an eye patch following a weekend jogging accident. "Excited to see the memes. Thanks for the get-well wishes, looks worse than it is," the chancellor posted on his account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Scholz, whose face is also visibly scratched in the photo, will have to wear the eye patch for the next few days and weeks, government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit told a regular news conference on Monday. The chancellor, who is set to take part in a Catholic Church event in Berlin later Monday, is doing well considering the circumstances, Hebestreit said.

Scholz, who is a regular jogger, had to cancel his commitments on Sunday after he fell while out running on Saturday, but his appointments for the rest of the week are unaffected, according to Hebestreit.

