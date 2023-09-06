Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-09-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 23:04 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
Biden has stepped up testing after first lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- Karine Jean-Pierre
- U.S.
- White House
- Joe Biden
- COVID-19
- Jill Biden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Supreme Court asked to hear high school admissions case concerning race
FOREX-Dollar hovers near highs as U.S. yields surge; PBOC bolsters yuan
FOREX-Dollar hovers near highs as U.S. yields surge; PBOC bolsters yuan
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks extend comeback, U.S. yields hit new peaks
Russia says it destroyed U.S.-made military vessel carrying Ukrainians near Snake Island