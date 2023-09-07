Smriti Irani will forfeit her deposit in Amethi; Rahul Gandhi will become PM, says Cong's Ajay Rai

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai on Wednesday claimed that sitting MP Smriti Irani will forfeit her deposit from the Amethi seat next year and Rahul Gandhi will become the prime minister.

Irani caused a major upset by defeating the senior Congress leader in the Gandhi family stronghold of Amethi in the 2019 general election.

''Union minister Smriti Irani is going to forfeit her deposit in Amethi,'' the Congress leader said.

''In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Congress will register a rousing performance across the country. You will see that Rahul Gandhi will become the prime minister,'' he added.

Rai, who was here to take part in Janmashtami festivities, also said the BJP needs to first take a look at what was happening at the house of its own minister. He was referring to the murder of a 30-year-old man at the home of Union minister Kaushal Kishore's son Vikas Kishore in Lucknow last week.

''The Bharatiya Janata Party should forget about winning all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, forget (about) Amethi and Raebareli. They have always stood with the Gandhi family and will always stand with the Gandhi family,'' he said.

''The BJP should see what is happening at its own minister Kaushal Kishore's house. Gambling is going on there and a BJP worker's murder took place there,'' Rai added.

Stressing that he has family relations with the people of Raebareli, Rai said, ''Our leader Sonia Gandhi is the MP from here. It is my good fortune that I have come to her area and got a chance to meet her strong soldiers. We are discussing future plans of the party.'' On the ongoing debate over India and Bharat, Rai said, ''They are upset as the name of the opposition alliance is INDIA.''

