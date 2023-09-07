Uttarakhand: Inquiry ordered against Bageshwar DM on CPI(ML)'s complaint

The chief electoral officer of Uttarakhand has ordered an inquiry into a complaint lodged by the CPI(ML) state unit against Bageshwar District Magistrate Anuradha Pal.

In its complaint, the party had accused the district magistrate of imposing conditions on it for holding a press conference in Bageshwar on September 1. ''We had given a letter to Bageswar DM informing her about a press conference being held by the party on September 1. But instead of giving her nod, she first questioned our right to hold a press conference as we had not fielded a candidate for the bypoll. She also imposed a condition that we will have to give the text of the press conference in writing to the administration,'' CPI(ML) state secretary Indresh Maikhuri said.

Chief Electoral Officer of Uttarakhand V Shanmugam on Wednesday asked the Kumaon commissioner to inquire into the complaint against the Bageshwar DM.

Refuting the allegations, Pal said everything was done in accordance with the norms laid down by the Election Commission.

''If some conditions were imposed, they were according to the Election Commission norms and with permission of the commission,'' the DM added.

