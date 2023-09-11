"Karnataka is home to 9 pc of Dutch investments in India": Dy CM DK Shivakumar

During a meeting with the Netherlands delegation at Vidhan Soudha in Karnataka on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, stated that the state hosts 9 per cent of Dutch investments in India. Shivakumar was addressing the Netherlands delegation, which was headed by Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

"Karnataka holds a very strong relationship with Netherlands, and we are keen to strengthen our relationship further. Dutch businesses are among the forerunners of foreign investors in Karnataka," he said. DK Shivakumar said that Karnataka is home to 9 per cent of Dutch investments in India.

"We are home to 25 per cent Dutch companies. Karnataka is also home to Global in house Centres of Shell and Philips too," he said. "The Karnataka government has taken several measures to enhance investor friendliness in the state. Karnataka attracted 2nd highest FDI in India in 2022–23 with a 25 per cent national share. There are more than 200 Duch companies operating in the state, with investments worth over USD 1 billion," he said.

Deputy CM Shivakumar said that Karnataka is a top destination for investors and is on the forefront of technological innovation in the country. "With total investments till FY 2022–23 reaching an impressive figure of Rs 4.67 trillion, Karnataka continues to grow significantly as a result of investor friendly policies and is home to more than 400 MNCs with global R&D centers presence in the State. As on 2022–23, the State stands 2nd in ranking for investment in the India," he said.

He went on to add that Bengaluru like the Silicon Valley has been able to embrace every new wave. "That is why they are two of the world's biggest growth centres. The cosmopolitan culture, talent pool, a culture of innovation, high risk appetite, human enterprise, are its strengths," Shivakumar said.

Stressing that Karnataka has a rich tradition of supporting industries across the sectors, Shivakumar said, "We are committed to fostering an environment that is conducive to business growth, innovation, and sustainable development." "We aspire to partner with your country and jointly lead the path to sustainable growth and development. We are eager to know how we can assist you in your future endeavors. Together, we can shape a brighter and more prosperous future," he added. (ANI)

