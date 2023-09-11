G20 Summit under India's presidency historic, delivered inclusive road map for a better planet: IWF

An organisation working for the Indian diaspora in various countries on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of G20 Summit and said it has delivered an ambitious, action-oriented, decisive and inclusive road map for a better planet.

The G20 Summit came to a close on Sunday. The grouping of emerging and developed economies adopted the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration through consensus and included the African Union as a permanent member of the bloc.

''I feel privileged today in writing to your government for organising and hosting a historic G20 Summit in New Delhi which has cherished millions of Indians and friends of India across the globe,'' India World Forum (IWF) president Puneet Singh Chandhok said in a letter to Prime Minister Modi.

''The Indian diaspora hails your vision of 'One Earth-One Family-One Future' which truly portrays the dignity and prosperity India attaches to everyone," he said.

At a time when the global economy is suffering from the overlapping shocks of the climate crisis, conflict and fragility, the New Delhi Summit proved that the G20 could still drive solutions to key international issues, Chandhok noted.

The Declaration adopted at the summit has showcased India as ''a global power'', he said.

''The Summit has delivered an ambitious, action-oriented, decisive and inclusive road map for a better planet,'' he added.

The IWF president noted that the series of events organised during the year and the leaders' summit has displayed civilizational heritage and highlighted contemporary achievements of India "at large".

''The participation of prominent global leaders and the hospitality rendered to the foreign delegates has created an international benchmark and made millions of Indians proud," he said in his letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)