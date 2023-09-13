Left Menu

South Korea's Yoon picks ruling party lawmaker as new defence minister

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has named Shin Won-sik, a ruling party lawmaker and retired three-star general, as his new defence minister, the presidential office said on Wednesday. The nomination comes amid North Korea's flurry of missile tests, including the latest just hours earlier and as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2023 12:44 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 12:43 IST
South Korea's Yoon picks ruling party lawmaker as new defence minister
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has named Shin Won-sik, a ruling party lawmaker and retired three-star general, as his new defence minister, the presidential office said on Wednesday.

The nomination comes amid North Korea's flurry of missile tests, including the latest just hours earlier and as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met Russian President Vladimir Putin. "He (Shin) is the right person to ... establish our security capability against North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats with plenty of experience in both defence policy and strategy," Kim Dae-ki, Yoon's chief of staff, told reporters.

Shin, a member of the People Power Party, said he would do his best to make sure people can live peacefully in the face of "serious security challenges." Yoon also replaced his culture and gender equality ministers, both of whom were part of the organising committee for last month's World Scout Jamboree in South Korea which was marred by safety and hygiene concerns.

All are subject to parliamentary confirmation hearings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Russia
2
Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products; India's Kerala state reports two deaths from Nipah virus and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye pr...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis ends Gyroscope's therapy; Moderna ties up with Immatics to boost cancer vaccine development and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis...

 Global
4
India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023