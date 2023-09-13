"Everything has its own positives, negatives": Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Sanatana Dharma

Amid the Sanatana Dharma row, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan said on Wednesday that everything has its own share of positives and negatives and we are in the process of eradicating whatever is negative. "Simply people are taking one or two lines from nowhere and they want to say it is bad. Everything has its own positives and negatives. Whatever is negative, we are eradicating," the Jharkhand Governor said speaking to reporters on Wednesday in Ranchi.

Speaking in detail about the flaws in Hinduism that we have eradicated over the years the Governor said, "Previously women did not have asset rights in our country as per Hinduism. Women also used to get little rights on the wealth of their family. So we are changing. We will be changing." The Jharkhand Governor also said that 'Sanatana' is not a "one-day discovery" but a way of life and it is included in Hinduism.

"Sanatana is nothing but a way of life. Hinduism is also a way of life. Sanatana is included in Hinduism. It is traditional, it is not a one-day discovery," Radhakrishnan said. Slamming the DMK for their sharp criticism against Sanatan Dharma, the Governor said, "We need not give much importance to what someone who say something for political gain. But the DMK is doing is wrong, they are always against tradition, they always want to destroy our tradition."

On September 2, speaking at a public event, Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin called for the 'eradication' of Sanatan Dharma and compared the same with diseases like dengue and malaria. Later, the statement sparked massive controversy across the nation with several leaders demanding an apology from Udhayanidhi Stalin. (ANI)

