T'gana elections to be held as per schedule, not related to simultaneous polls: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said the Assembly polls in the state would be held as per schedule and it has nothing to do with the simultaneous elections. The Union Minister also said the central government has not taken any decision so far on the 'One Nation One Election' (ONOE). The Centre has constituted a high-level committee headed by former President Ramnath Kovind to examine simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, state Assemblies and Panchayats. Speaking to reporters here, he said the panel will take time to submit its report. Reddy was responding to a query about the alleged comments of state Finance Minister T Harish Rao that people are with BRS even if the BJP decides to hold simultaneous elections in the country.

The Union Minister sought to know how the country would develop if a lot of time (by governments and others) is spent on elections.

''There are many prominent persons in it (committee). Debate needs to take place. That's our wish. But, Telangana elections will happen at the right time.... Telangana polls and simultaneous elections (one nation, one election) are not related...'' ''We will take part in elections as per the schedule without being concerned about simultaneous elections. We will dislodge this corrupt and family-based party (ruling BRS),'' he said.

The BJP aims to garner people's support in the state and move in that direction, he added.

Asked about the ED notice to ruling BRS MLC K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case, Reddy replied that the matter was not related to BJP.

BJP's Telangana unit is focused on the alleged corruption in the state and the BRS government's anti-people rule, he said.

Reacting to the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with AP Skill Development Corporation scam, Reddy said evidence should be examined before arresting any former CM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)