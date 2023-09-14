Left Menu

Communities agitating in Maharashtra, but Deputy CM Fadnavis campaigning in Rajasthan, says NCP's Sule

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-09-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 21:29 IST
Communities agitating in Maharashtra, but Deputy CM Fadnavis campaigning in Rajasthan, says NCP's Sule
  • Country:
  • India

Several communities are agitating in Maharashtra over various issues but Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is busy campaigning in Rajasthan, where Assembly polls are due later this year, Nationalist Congress Party working president Supriya Sule said on Thursday.

The Eknath Shinde government was formed over selfish interests and it does not care for citizens, she alleged.

''Today, whether it is the Marathas, Dhangars, Lingayats or Muslims, all are in a state of unrest. However, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis is busy campaigning in another state, which reflects the non-serious approach of this government,'' she claimed.

Speaking on the Maratha quota issue, she said the Bharatiya Janata Party, which routinely claims 'Modi hai to mumkin hai', must discuss in Parliament quota for these communities and the NCP would provide full support.

Sule criticised the government for its purported move towards privatizing jobs and implementing a contractual system.

She also slammed the state government's 'shasan aplya adri' (government at your doorstep) initiative as a costly publicity exercise.

She questioned the intelligence of the state home ministry on the violence in Satara over a social media post, resulting in one death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023