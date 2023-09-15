Thai PM: 'I don't agree with recreational use' of cannabis
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 15-09-2023 08:17 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 08:17 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
Thailand's new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Friday he did not agree with allowing recreational use of cannabis, though its medical use would remain a policy under his administration.
Srettha was speaking in an interview with Thai digital news outlet, The Standard.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Srettha Thavisin
- Thai
- Thailand
- Srettha
- Standard
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thai rice exports up 11.91% in Jan to Aug. 29 period - ministry
Thailand's billionaire ex-PM Thaksin submits royal pardon request - media
Thailand's ex-PM Thaksin has submitted request for royal pardon - media
Thailand's ex-PM Thaksin has submitted request for royal pardon - media
Thailand's billionaire ex-PM Thaksin submits royal pardon request