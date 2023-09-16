Left Menu

Prioritise pressing issues like Manipur violence: Stalin

Ahead of the start of the Parliaments five-day special session on September 18, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday told his party MPs to raise pressing issues like Manipur violence together with opposition INDIA alliances constituents to defeat the conspiracies of the BJP.Stalin, referring to the special Parliamentary session, said on X Its time to unite and make a resounding impact. Our mission is clear Do not be swayed by diversion tactics of BJP.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-09-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 22:07 IST
Prioritise pressing issues like Manipur violence: Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the start of the Parliament's five-day special session on September 18, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday told his party MPs to raise pressing issues like Manipur violence together with opposition INDIA alliance's constituents to defeat the conspiracies of the BJP.

Stalin, referring to the special Parliamentary session, said on X: ''It's time to unite and make a resounding impact.'' ''Our mission is clear: Do not be swayed by diversion tactics of BJP. Stand strong, raise your voices, and prioritise the pressing issues like Manipur violence and the flagged irregularities in the CAG report in unison with our #INDIA allies. Together, we can defeat the conspiracies of BJP and ensure justice for our great republic.'' In a meeting of his party MPs here, which was chaired by Stalin, the DMK denounced the Centre's Vishwakarma Yojana as a conspiracy and said it would oppose the scheme in Parliament.

A resolution adopted in the meet said the Vishwakarma Yojana is a well-planned conspiracy aimed at encouraging hereditary occupations. It sought to dissuade young people from attending colleges and wanted them to continue hereditary vocations. Hence it shall be opposed in Parliament. Fearing the opposition INDIA alliance, the BJP regime is keen on changing the country's name to Bharat.

The meet urged the Centre to advise Karnataka to release Cauvery water to the state. The DMK said it would request the Centre to clear Tamil Nadu's anti-NEET Bill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
2
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023