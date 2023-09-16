Prioritise pressing issues like Manipur violence: Stalin

Ahead of the start of the Parliament's five-day special session on September 18, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday told his party MPs to raise pressing issues like Manipur violence together with opposition INDIA alliance's constituents to defeat the conspiracies of the BJP.

Stalin, referring to the special Parliamentary session, said on X: ''It's time to unite and make a resounding impact.'' ''Our mission is clear: Do not be swayed by diversion tactics of BJP. Stand strong, raise your voices, and prioritise the pressing issues like Manipur violence and the flagged irregularities in the CAG report in unison with our #INDIA allies. Together, we can defeat the conspiracies of BJP and ensure justice for our great republic.'' In a meeting of his party MPs here, which was chaired by Stalin, the DMK denounced the Centre's Vishwakarma Yojana as a conspiracy and said it would oppose the scheme in Parliament.

A resolution adopted in the meet said the Vishwakarma Yojana is a well-planned conspiracy aimed at encouraging hereditary occupations. It sought to dissuade young people from attending colleges and wanted them to continue hereditary vocations. Hence it shall be opposed in Parliament. Fearing the opposition INDIA alliance, the BJP regime is keen on changing the country's name to Bharat.

The meet urged the Centre to advise Karnataka to release Cauvery water to the state. The DMK said it would request the Centre to clear Tamil Nadu's anti-NEET Bill.

