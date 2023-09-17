Amit Shah greets people on ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’

Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday greeted people of the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad on the occasion of Hyderabad Liberation Day. This day is a testament to the unwavering patriotism and the unceasing struggle of the people of the Hyderabad State for freedom from the evil rule and oppression of the Nizam.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-09-2023 08:54 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 08:54 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday greeted people of the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad on the occasion of "Hyderabad Liberation Day". In a message posted on X (formerly twitter), he said, ''Happy Hyderabad Liberation Day to all the people of Hyderabad. This day is a testament to the unwavering patriotism and the unceasing struggle of the people of the Hyderabad State for freedom from the evil rule and oppression of the Nizam. My heartfelt tributes to all who were martyred in the liberation struggle of Hyderabad.'' Shah would be addressing a public rally this morning as part of the celebrations of 'Hyderabad Liberation Day', the day the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

