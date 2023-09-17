Greetings to devotee of 'Maa Bharati', architect of 'new India': UP CM wishes PM Modi on birthday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Sunday as he turned 73, calling him a ''great devotee of Maa Bharati, the architect of 'New India' and the dreamer of a developed India''.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also extended birthday wishes to the prime minister.

In a social media post in Hindi on X, Adityanath said, ''Heartiest birthday greetings to the great devotee of Maa Bharati, the architect of 'New India', the dreamer of a developed India, committed towards 'Ek Bharat - Shresth Bharat', the most popular politician of the world, 'yashasvi' prime minister of the country Shri @narendramodi ji. Your dedication and vision for building a developed India is incomparable. By the grace of Lord Shri Ram, may you be blessed with long life and good health, may we all continue to receive your successful leadership, this is our prayer.'' After his visit to a photo exhibition here based on the life of the prime minister, Adityanath said on X, ''This exhibition will provide insight into various aspects of his (Narendra Modi's) life and will also awaken the feeling of dedication towards society and nation among the present generation.'' Extending birthday wishes to the prime minister, the state's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya wrote on X, ''Birthday greetings and best wishes to respected Shri @narendramodi ji, the architect of modern India who took historic decisions, the Karmayogi, the one who hoisted the flag of India in the world, who became the greatest writer of the script of social justice by providing necessary facilities to the poor, the backward and upholding their rights and due respect, the most popular and powerful politician of the world, to the architect of 'Ek Bharat - Shresth Bharat', the king of millions of hearts of the countrymen and the leader, source of inspiration and guide for all of us, 'Vikas Purush', the illustrious Prime Minister who celebrates his birthday as a service day.'' ''I pray to Lord Shri Ram that you live long, always be healthy and happy. In the last 9 years, the charismatic leadership of Mr. Modi ji has infused unprecedented energy into every section of the country,'' Maurya added.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak in post on X said, ''Best wishes on his birthday to respected Prime Minister, respected Shri @narendramodi ji, promoter of new ideologies, who is always dedicated to the country, pioneer of many historic decisions in the national interest, and 'yashasvi' prime minister who is realising India's divine conception.'' Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also extended birthday wishes to Modi and wished for his long life.

In Varanasi --- the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi --- BJP MLA Neelkanth Tiwari performed 'dugdhabhishek' in Ganga for the long life of the prime minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)