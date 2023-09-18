INDIA bloc to participate in special session of Parliament

Members of the INDIA bloc parties have decided to participate in the special session of Parliament which is underway and will raise important issues, according to sources. Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Parliament to attend the special five-day session of the Parliament.

Parliamentary proceedings that are underway in the old Parliament building will shift to the adjacent new state-of-the-art building on September 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed reporters prior to the commencement of proceedings of Parliament today.

PM Modi said that all decisions of the time to make India a developed country by 2047 will be taken in the new Parliament building. the session today will be held in the old Parliament building, and MPs will move into the building on September 19, the second day of the special session. (ANI)

